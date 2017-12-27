Investigators Recover Stolen US-German Expressionist Art

(CN) — More than a decade after the man who stole the art went to jail, Italian art crime investigators recovered five emblematic works by German-born American abstract expressionist painter Hans Hofmann.

The paintings, last seen at the now-defunct Cirkers gallery in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 2003, turned up missing early in the millennium.

The New York City Police Department determined the heist was an inside job by Cirkers’ longtime caretaker John Rett, who pleaded guilty to criminal possession of stolen property a year later.

Rett spent only 10 days in prison, and police never executed the search warrant on his residence, according to investigators.

Cirkers was acquired this year by the New York-based Crozier Fine Arts, which did not immediately respond Wednesday to an email request for comment.

The valuable paintings that Rett looted would not be recovered for another 13 years.

Christopher Marinello, who runs the Venice-based Art Recovery International, announced this week that his firm has recovered five of the Hofmann works.

“I’ve seen this all before: a classic case all too often repeated of insider theft on a grand scale,” Marinello wrote in a statement.

His firm’s investigation turned a corner last year, when Marinello said Hofmann’s “The Artist” was consigned for sale at Heritage Auctions, where it went unsold.

This work was later re-consigned to Swann Auction Galleries this year, before an unspecified consignor there came forward with that work and four other ones, according to Art Recovery International.

“Thieves take advantage of the so-called legitimate distribution network for stolen artwork and the lack of interest in serious due diligence by the art trade,” Marinello said. “I’ve been beating this drum for years and still see a reluctance by the trade to pay the cost of proper due diligence out of fear that it will get in the way of earning a profit.”

Swann Galleries did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Marinello urged galleries to exercise caution with works of suspect provenance.

“Due diligence needs to be performed not only on the artwork being offered but on employees handling fine art,” he said. “Rett had an arrest record dating back to 1975 for petty larceny prior to his employment by Cirkers.”

Art Recovery International estimated the value of the returned works at more than $500,000, and urged the public to pass on any information about a sixth Hofmann painting titled “Arcanum” that is still at large to Marinello.

Like this: Like Loading...