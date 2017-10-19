Nightly Brief
Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News
1.) In National news nineteen attorneys general asked a federal judge Wednesday for a nationwide emergency restraining order to stop President Trump from ending subsidies that reduce health care costs for lower-income Americans. Oral arguments are slated for Monday.
2.) The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the nominations of four federal judges on Thursday, also unanimously approving President Donald Trump’s choice to lead the National Security Division of the Justice Department.
3.) The National Congress of American Indians agreed this week to support the efforts of Canada’s Assembly of First Nations to add an indigenous chapter in the North American Free Trade Agreement.
4.) Hundreds of protesters converged on the University of Florida campus Thursday ahead of a planned speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer, and the school is bracing itself for an outbreak of violence.
5.) In Regional news Louisiana’s expected share of offshore oil and gas royalties, earmarked for urgently needed coastal restoration projects, has been cut in half, and President Trump wants to kill it altogether, a state official said Wednesday.
6.) Fire-ravaged California communities got much needed good news with Gov. Jerry Brown’s executive order suspending some regulations to spur rebuilding efforts, and word that firefighters expect to have the most serious of the wildfires in Sonoma County fully contained by Friday.
8.) In International news the exiled former president of Ukraine lost his challenge Thursday to an asset freeze imposed by the EU government while he remains wanted in his home country to face charges of high treason.