Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including nineteen attorneys general asking a federal judge for a nationwide emergency restraining order to stop President Trump from ending subsidies that reduce health care costs for lower-income Americans; hundreds of protesters converged on the University of Florida campus ahead of a planned speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer; fire-ravaged California communities got much needed good news with Gov. Jerry Brown’s executive order suspending some regulations to spur rebuilding efforts; the exiled former president of Ukraine lost his challenge Thursday to an asset freeze imposed by the EU government, and more.

1.) In National news nineteen attorneys general asked a federal judge Wednesday for a nationwide emergency restraining order to stop President Trump from ending subsidies that reduce health care costs for lower-income Americans. Oral arguments are slated for Monday.

2.) The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the nominations of four federal judges on Thursday, also unanimously approving President Donald Trump’s choice to lead the National Security Division of the Justice Department.

