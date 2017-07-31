Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump deciding to relieve White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci from the post just 11 days after appointing him; the Ninth Circuit ruled Monday that the judiciary lacks the authority to order the United States to fulfill its international treaty obligations to eradicate nuclear weapons; the European Commission said Monday that it will review operating permits of the EU’s 3,500 large combustion plants by 2021, with an eye to moving the continent to low-emissions energy production, and more.

1.) In National news President Donald Trump decided Monday to relieve White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci from the post just 11 days after appointing him.

2.) The Kremlin on Monday urged the United States to press the restart button on US-Russia relations even as it ordered sweeping cuts of U.S. embassy personnel.

3.) The Ninth Circuit ruled Monday that the judiciary lacks the authority to order the United States to fulfill its international treaty obligations to eradicate nuclear weapons, sounding the death-knell for a three-year campaign by the Republic of the Marshall Islands to eliminate the weapons worldwide.

4.) In Regional news Former Maricopa County, Arizona, sheriff Joe Arpaio was found guilty of criminal contempt on Monday for defying a federal judge’s order to stop detaining undocumented immigrants.

5.) New research finds news that while baby boomers have dominated U.S. politics for decades, their reign may be coming to an end. According to a Pew Research Center analysis released Monday older Americans are no longer the majority of voters in presidential elections.

6.) Ocean life and our supply of clean drinking water will decrease unless more is done to limit farmland runoff of nitrogen-based fertilizer and livestock waste, according to a study published Monday in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

