Scaramucci Out as White House Communications Director

(CN) – President Donald Trump decided Monday to relieve White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci from the post just 10 days after appointing him.

The New York Times reported the request to fire Scaramucci came from Trump’s new chief of staff, John Kelly. The newspaper said Scaramucci had boasted that he reports to the president directly, and not to Kelly. On Monday, Kelly made it clear to White House staff that he is in charge, the Times said.

Scaramucci’s removal comes days after he unleashed a vulgar tirade against members of Trump’s senior staff, including then-chief of staff Reince Priebus and adviser Steve Bannon.

The White House press secretary’s office said the decision to leave was Scaramucci’s.

“Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best,” the office said in a statement.

