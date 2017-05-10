Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

CNS

Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including reports former FBI Director James Comey sought additional money and resources for the agency’s investigation into Russian meddling into the 2016 election just days before President Donald Trump fired him; a federal judge ruled the Environmental Protection Agency should not have approved 59 bee-killing pesticides; the Pew Research Center found an unprecedented partisan divide Wednesday in a survey that dissects both media fairness and its role in free society, and more.

The termination letter from President Donald Trump to FBI Director James Comey is photographed in Washington, Tuesday, May 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

1.) In national news former FBI Director James Comey reportedly sought additional money and resources for the agency’s investigation into Russian meddling into the 2016  election just days before President Donald Trump fired him.

2.) Meanwhile, as Washington grappled with the fall-out from Comey’s ouster, President Donald Trump welcomed Vladimir Putin’s top diplomat to the White House on Wednesday, marking the president’s highest level face-to-face contact with a Russian government official since he took office in January.

3.) A federal judge ruled the Environmental Protection Agency should not have approved 59 bee-killing pesticides that could pose a risk to endangered species.

4.) In regional news a federal judge overturned portions of Missouri’s new campaign finance law, including bans on heavily regulated industries contributing to political action committees and contributions between PACs.

5.) Attorneys general of four states on Tuesday filed a challenge of the U.S. Department of Interior’s decision to restart the federal coal-leasing program without an environmental review of it, based on their concerns linking coal to greenhouse gas emissions and climate change.

6.) The Texas House gave its approval Wednesday to a bill that would allow faith-based foster care and adoption agencies in Texas to refuse to place children in homes that conflict with their religious beliefs.

 

FILE – In this Saturday, April 15, 2017, file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves during a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea, to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country’s late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)

7.) On the international front,  the Senate grilled experts Wednesday on how sanctioning China could cool nuclear-arms proliferation in North Korea and stave off a shattering regime change in the region.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, March 13, 2017. Spicer discussed surveillance during the 2016 presidential campaign, North Korea, anti-Semitic attacks and other topics. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

8.) And finally, with the president fuming daily against “fake news,” the Pew Research Center found unprecedented partisan divide Wednesday in a survey that dissects both media fairness and its role in free society.

