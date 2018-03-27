Zuckerberg Will Testify Before Congress on Data-Mining Scandal

(CN) – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, according to media reports.

Committee chairman Senator Chuck Grassley on Monday invited Zuckerberg to testify as concerns over the social media company’s privacy practices mount in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data-mining scandal.

The senator also invited the heads of Google and Twitter to supply information regarding their privacy protection practices.

Grassley’s requests come on the heels of revelations by Christopher Wylie, co-founder of Cambridge Analytica, who also worked with Steve Bannon on Donald Trump’s campaign.

Wylie said that Cambridge Analytica used psychological data collected from more than 50 million Facebook users to help sway votes to President Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

It purchased the information from a research director at Cambridge University, who uploaded a personality quiz app on Facebook in 2013 that collected data on participants and people in their friend networks.

Several lawsuits filed since the scandal broke last week accuse Facebook of failing to protect the data and unwittingly allowing its users to become victims of sophisticated psychological warfare.

Zuckerberg apologized late last week as criticism intensified, calling it a “major breach of trust.”

The Facebook CEO has also been summoned by a United Kingdom parliamentary committee investigating how social media is being used or misused in elections, a request he declined.

Cambridge Analytica was also active in the Brexit campaign, working for the side campaigning for Britain to leave the European Union.

While Cambridge Analytica denies using the obtained Facebook data, it suspended its CEO Alexander Nix after he appeared to be caught bribing public officials on video footage released last week.

The maker of the app at the heart of the firestorm, Alexsandr Kogan, says he is being scapegoated by both Cambridge Analytica and Facebook.

Facebook has seen its stock value plummet as a result of the scandal, losing more than 20 percent of its value so far. The social media giant also faces at least one lawsuit by investors over the scandal.

