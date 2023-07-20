Thursday, July 20, 2023
Zootopia drama

LOS ANGELES — A California appeals court upheld a judgment in favor of Disney on an outside writer’s contract and unfair competition claims premised on allegations that portions of the film Zootopia were lifted from his pitch to the animation giant. No evidence shows that his materials made it to the animation department.

/ July 20, 2023

