Yovanovitch Testimony to Amp Heat on Giuliani’s Influence

WASHINGTON (CN) – Ousted U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, a central figure in the impeachment inquiry who was abruptly removed from her post, will tell the public for the first time on Friday what she privately described as a “concerted campaign” by President Donald Trump’s attorney and fixer Rudy Giuliani to discredit her.

When she met with lawmakers on the House Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs Committees for a closed door session on Nov. 4, Yovanovitch revealed how an abrupt instruction to board the next plane to Washington disrupted a three-decade career in the foreign service that had been expected to extend until early 2020.

It was John Sullivan, the deputy secretary of state, who asked her to come back because Trump had “lost confidence in her,” Yovanovitch told lawmakers.

“He added that there had been a concerted campaign against me and that the Department had been under pressure from the President to remove me since the summer of 2018,” she said, referring to Sullivan. “He also said that I had done nothing wrong and that this was not like other situations where he had recalled ambassadors.”

Trump told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodomyr Zelensky that Yovanovich was “bad news,” in the the incomplete, rough transcript of their July 25 telephone call.

This impression did not appear to stem from any personal interaction she had Giuliani during her tenure. According to the transcript of her private testimony, their mutual contact was minimal, but Yovanovitch said she suspected the motives to oust her came from “individuals who have been named in the press contacts of Mr. Giuliani [that] may well have believed their personal financial ambitions were stymied by our anti-corruption policy in Ukraine.”

As ambassador, anti-corruption was a priority for Yovanovitch and she was frequently vocal about the need to crack down on criminal behavior there. This stance appeared to earn her a fair share of enemies and eventually led to a curious series of events that unfolded at the office of Ukraine’s top prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko.

In a March interview with Hill.TV, Lutsenko claimed that during his first meeting with Yovanovitch in Kiev, the ambassador handed him a “do-not-prosecute” list and requested he close a probe into the Ukrainian non-profit Anti-Corruption Action Organization, or AntAC, for allegedly mishandling some $4 million in funds.

In reality, the probe into AntAC was closed three months before Yovanovitch arrived in Ukraine for the first time in August 2016. But on air, Lutsenko defiantly said no one would tell Ukraine who to prosecute and alleged AntAC was funded by liberal billionaire George Soros.

He also claimed AntAC was involved in an effort to assist Trump’s 2016 election opponent Hillary Clinton by leaking secret ledgers from Trump’s campaign chairman at the time, Paul Manafort. The ledgers contained records of payments Manafort received from Ukraine’s president Viktor Yanukovych.

Trump seized upon the reports in the Hill, sharing the articles on Twitter the same day. Right-wing and conservative news pundits followed suit. Fox News host Laura Ingraham called reports of the career diplomat’s integrity “premature” and revealed that Republican Representative Pete Sessions had requested her expulsion in writing through a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo a year earlier.

In her closed-door testimony, Yovanovitch rejected claims she bad-mouthed the president as well as allegations that in 2016, she offered to help the Clinton campaign – or the Obama administration – to “harm” Trump. Even if they had asked, she said, she would not have assisted them.

After Lutsenko’s interview smearing her aired, the State Department defended Yovanovitch and called the statements leveled against her an outright fabrication but it would be another month before Lutsenko walked his comments back.

The timing was notable. Lutsenko’s March interview fell just two weeks after Yovanovitch gave a speech that called for the firing of Nazar Kholodnytsky, Ukraine’s top anti-corruption prosecutor.

“Nobody who has been recorded coaching suspects on how to avoid corruption charges can be trusted to prosecute those very same cases,” Yovanovitch said on March 5, referencing wiretaps that recorded Kholodnytsky giving advice to a suspect involved in an ongoing corruption case.

Kholodnytsky’s business card was one of many items the FBI seized from Giuliani’s business associate Lev Parnas after he was indicted in the Southern District of New York last month for campaign finance violations. Another Giuliani associate, Igor Fruman was indicted at the same time on the same charges as Parnas.

Giuliani met with Kholodnytsky in Paris in May, though his initial plan was to meet with Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelensky. That never came to pass and according to a report by the Washington Post, during the meeting, Kholodnytsky voiced suspicion about investigating Burisma, the energy company which hired former vice president Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, to sit on its board as well as opening an investigation into interference of the 2016 election.

Friday’s hearing could be a watershed moment in the impeachment inquiry. While ambassadors serve at the president’s pleasure, removing one for personal or political benefit could be considered an impeachable offense. When Andrew Johnson was impeached in 1868, it was in part because of his decision to remove his secretary of war without cause.

According to records held in the National Archive regarding the removal power of the president, James Madison wrote: “For I contend that the wanton removal of meritorious officers would subject him to impeachment and removal from his own high trust.”