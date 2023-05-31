Wednesday, May 31, 2023
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A federal court in New York dismissed a music promoter’s race discrimination and contract claims against the New York State Fair system and ag agency, alleging that its Young Thug concert was not fully promoted on its website, leading to poor ticket sales. Claims that the management harbors racial animus towards hip-hop acts were not well demonstrated, and the lack of an advertising contract are fatal to the promoter’s contract claim.

Read the ruling here.

