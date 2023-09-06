Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Wednesday, September 6, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Yellow-billed cuckoo

PHOENIX — A federal judge denied eight environmental groups' request for a preliminary injunction to halt two exploratory mining projects in Arizona’s Patagonia Mountains. The U.S. Forest Service presented sufficient evidence that the projects are not a detriment to the safety of the yellow-billed cuckoo population, as the bird’s breeding areas are more than a half mile away from the drilling sites.

/ September 6, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Categories:Briefs, Environment

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...