Yang Sues Over Cancellation of New York Democratic Primary

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate in Manchester, N.H., on Feb. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

MANHATTAN (CN) – Accusing New York election officials of favoring presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang filed an emergency class action Tuesday challenging the state’s decision to cancel its June presidential primary election.

“Neither Yang nor the other plaintiffs, after working tirelessly to secure their names on the ballot, asked the defendant to remove their names from the ballot,” according to the complaint filed by the candidate who dropped out of the race in February and his would-be delegates.

Represented by attorney Jeffrey M. Kurzon of the New York City firm Kurzon Kohen, Yang and his co-plaintiffs alleges that the New York Board of Elections violated the First and 14th Amendments to the Constitution when it decided Monday to cancel New York’s already delayed 2020 Democratic presidential primary that was set for June 23.

Citing concern about spreading Covid-19 in the state where the disease has hit hardest, the decision by the Board of Elections employs a provision of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s state budget law to remove all candidates from the ballot except Biden.

The provision allows New York’s election officials to remove from the ballot any candidate who has announced they have stopped running and is thus “no longer eligible” to win the nomination.

“By operation of law, NY does not hold uncontested primaries,” a Board of Elections spokesperson said in an email to Courthouse News. “So their action de facto eliminates the Democratic presidential primary and Joe Biden is effectively the winner of the N.Y. primary.”

Yang says that New York’s decision to cancel the presidential primary deprives his 274 pledged delegates of the opportunity to represent him at the 2020 Democratic National Convention in August.

