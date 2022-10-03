Monday, October 3, 2022 | Back issues
Wrongful school shutdowns

EL PASO, Texas — A Texas federal judge allowed a civil rights group’s discrimination lawsuit to advance against the El Paso school district, which allegedly discriminated against Mexican Americans when it closed three elementary schools. The nonprofit presented “sufficiently detailed” evidence for “every essential component of this case.”

/ October 3, 2022

Read the ruling here.

