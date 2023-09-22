Friday, September 22, 2023
Wrongful conviction

NEW ORLEANS – A federal judge denied the New Orleans District Attorney’s motion to dismiss a wrongful conviction claim by a man who spent 26 years in prison for murder based on the acknowledged unconstitutional suppression of favorable evidence by prosecutors under a former D.A.

/ September 22, 2023

Categories / Civil Rights, Criminal

