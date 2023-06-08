Thursday, June 8, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Thursday, June 8, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Wrongful conviction

Two men are suing the Oakland Police Department after they claim a police officer paid a witness up to $30,000 in exchange for testimony in a murder trial. The men spent nine years in jail before their convictions were overturned.

/ June 8, 2023
The main Oakland Police Department administrative building seen in downtown Oakland, Calif. (Natalie Hanson / Courthouse News)

To read the complaint, click here.

Categories:Briefs, Courts, Criminal

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...