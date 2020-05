ST. LOUIS — An appeals court in Missouri upheld the dismissal of a negligence claim filed by a hotel guest who mistakenly entered the wrong room and climbed into bed with a nine-year-old girl. The man was charged, but acquitted, with lewd and lascivious behavior with a minor and fired from his job. The fact that he forcibly entered a room he believed to be his own cannot be blamed on hotel staff.

Like this: Like Loading...