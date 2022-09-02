Friday, September 2, 2022 | Back issues
Wrong pills

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A federal judge in Alabama declined to grant summary judgment to a supermarket whose pharmacist incorrectly filled a customer’s prescription, causing him injuries that required hospitalization. His wantonness claim fails for insufficient evidence, however.

Read the ruling here.

