Wrigley Field accessibility

CHICAGO — A federal judge in Illinois partially dismissed a lawsuit against the Cubs over the accessibility of Wrigley Field stadium. A claim challenging the number of accessible seats, alleging the Cubs are short of the mandatory minimum, survives the motion.

/ August 30, 2022

Read the ruling here.

