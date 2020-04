JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A federal court in Pennsylvania ruled that professional wrestling personality Jim Cornette may pursue his trademark and right of publicity claims against “deathmatch” wrestler Brandon Graver, known as “G-Raver,” relating to a T-shirt design “G-Raver” sells that features a design resembling Cornette “gagged and bleeding, with tattoo needles sticking out of his head.”

