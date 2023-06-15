Thursday, June 15, 2023
Wrestling monopoly

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A federal court in California allowed a minor league wrestling company to bring all its antitrust claims against the WWE for allegedly unfairly restricting their business, blocking them from venues and engaging in other anti-competitive behaviors.

/ June 15, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Read related coverage here.

