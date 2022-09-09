Friday, September 9, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Worked to death

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal judge in California partially compelled a widow’s wrongful death lawsuit against the waste management system that she says drove her husband to suicide. An arbitrator will have to decide whether certain of her survivor claims are arbitrable, but the court ruled her late husband’s employment agreement does not bar her wrongful death claim, which is stayed pending arbitration.

/ September 9, 2022

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...