Woman Testifies She Was Underpaid for Porn Film

SAN DIEGO (CN) – Shining a light on GirlsDoPorn’s alleged practice of underpaying women who appear in its porn videos over supposed physical flaws, Jane Doe 10 testified Monday she was paid thousands less than promised in 2015 because she was told she “looks old.”

Doe, who was 22 years old at the time, said she had a verbal agreement with GirlsDoPorn actor and recruiter Andre Garcia – who used the alias Jonathan in his interactions with Doe – that she’d be paid $5,000 for filming an hour’s worth of footage containing five sex positions.

But on the day of filming, Doe said Garcia told her he sent photos of her to the Australian private collector he claimed was purchasing her porn video.

The payment promised to Doe was walked back over her looks.

“They had told me during the communication of sending pictures to the private buyer he thought I looked old and I had bruises on my body, so he didn’t want to pay as much,” Doe said.

Doe was paid $2,500 for the video.

Garcia texted her hours after they shot the video at the ritzy U.S. Grant hotel in downtown San Diego.

“I soooo wanna fuck you off cam. I would be slow and gentle,” the text message shown in court Monday read.

When Doe expressed her concerns about being underpaid, Garcia didn’t respond but texted her the next day: “Are you sore?” according to the exhibit shown in court.

The fraud trial against GirlsDoPorn, its owner Michael Pratt, videographer Matthew Wolfe, Garcia and various media entities owned by the company entered its eighth week in San Diego County Superior Court Judge Kevin Enright’s courtroom Monday.

Twenty-two women have accused the San Diego-based porn company of inducing them to appear in porn videos by telling them the videos would be sold overseas on DVDs and their names would never be released.

The women claim they didn’t know about GirlsDoPorn until their videos were released online, including on PornHub, one of the most trafficked websites in the world.

Once the videos were posted online, they say they were harassed by online “trolls” and their personal information was posted publicly on the website PornWikiLeaks, which was later acquired by Pratt.

Wolfe testified last week Garcia is still recruiting women to appear in new videos and they aren’t told the videos are being published on GirlsDoPorn’s website.

Doe said her personal information, including her Facebook page and a picture with her mother from her mom’s Facebook page were posted alongside her name on PornWikiLeaks after she shot the video she was told would never go online.

Alerted by another Jane Doe in the case her video had been posted online, Doe said she immediately Googled her name and requested links to the video be taken down.

“I was in a state of panic when I first found out … I couldn’t believe it. I still can’t believe it,” Doe said.

She testified she was concerned about her video being posted online but was assured by all three people present during filming – Garcia, Wolfe and GirlsDoPorn’s makeup artist – the video was for a private collection.

“I kept asking if it would be shared with anyone here and they said ‘No, it would be in Australia only,’” Doe said.

Doe’s friend had also filmed multiple videos for GirlsDoPorn and referred Doe to them. But her friend’s videos had not been posted online by the time Doe filmed her own video.

Garcia contacted Doe on her friend’s recommendation. Within a week she had shot a porn video with him.

“I trusted it would be a good decision to talk to him,” Doe said, adding, “One of my friends had already done two shoots and had no problems and I trust her.”

During the recruiting process Garcia sent Doe photos of other women smiling and holding up fanned-out wads of cash as proof they were paid.

One of the photos shown in court Monday was of her friend.

“It made me more comfortable. She wouldn’t do this if it were going to be public. All my concerns were addressed with her. She seemed OK with everything,” Doe said.

The trial is expected to last through October.