Woman Testifies of Violent Sex, Blocked Door in Porn Fraud Trial

SAN DIEGO (CN) – The last of 22 Jane Does to testify against GirlsDoPorn on claims of a bait-and-switch scheme involving the online distribution of pornography videos wept Monday as a deposition was played in which she recounted sex so violent it made her bleed.

Jane Doe 7 wept throughout her deposition video shown in Superior Court Judge Kevin Enright’s courtroom Monday. Doe and her co-plaintiffs in the months-long fraud trial accuse GirlsDoPorn and its owners and operators of inducing women to appear in its videos based on promises the films would be sold on DVDs overseas only and would not appear online.

Doe, who filmed the video in October 2013, said she initially agreed to do nude modeling that would be sold overseas but didn’t know she’d be filming a porn video until she flew to San Diego with her friend who was also scheduled to shoot nude photos.

During questioning by GirlsDoPorn’s attorney Aaron Sadock, Doe testified she agreed to do the video after she asked GirlsDoPorn videographer Matthew Wolfe and actor Andre Garcia at least 20 times where the video would be published.

The men – who are currently in federal custody, Wolfe without bond, in a separate human trafficking case filed by the U.S. Attorney during the civil trial – told Doe the video would be sold on DVD in Australia, that it would never go online and she’d remain anonymous, Doe said.

“Based on the conditions of the agreement it was easy to believe them because they had repeated the conditions not online, not in the U.S.,” Doe said.

“I asked them over and over and over again. The agreements were no online, no family, no one was going to find out,” she added.

But Doe said when it came time to sign the contract, she was rushed and Wolfe told her she could not review it.

When Sadock played video from the shoot, including Doe’s reading of a “model release” statement and scenes from the porn video, Doe cried harder and turned her back to the video.

She said Wolfe and Garcia put furniture in front of the door and she felt trapped and like she wasn’t free to leave.

“They put furniture in front of the door, so what was I going to do – jump over the balcony?” Doe responded when Sadock asked if she was free to leave.

“If they already paid you $2,000 and you’re in a hotel room with two guys, I didn’t really feel I had a choice. I was being coached and I feel like I had to do it,” Doe said, adding, “I was afraid.”

When Doe was shown a portion of the video where she was filmed saying she was having fun, Sadock asked her if she did have fun while filming.

“No, I did not have fun!” Doe said in a raised voice while crying.

“I don’t want to see it; I don’t want to hear it,” Doe said, turning away completely from the screen.

Doe said the sex with Garcia was so violent she bled. She testified she got up in the middle of the shoot and went to the bathroom to take a bath.

“I was in so much pain I couldn’t take it anymore,” Doe said.

But Doe said Wolfe knocked on the door and told her the bleeding would stop if she let Garcia “have sex with you harder.”

Doe said she finished the shoot, but that her friend decided not to film a video based on what happened to Doe.

Attorneys indicated Monday the trial will go through mid-November, with Wolfe expected to be called again by his attorneys to testify.