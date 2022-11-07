Woman claims Hollywood actor groomed her for sex at 14

According to the plaintiff, the defendant is "a renowned and well-known actor and producer."

LOS ANGELES (CN) — A woman filed a sexual assault lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday, claiming an actor she met on a movie set in the 1970s when she was 14 groomed her for sex and eventually forced her to have intercourse.

Though the 9-page civil complaint lists the defendant as "defendant Doe," plaintiff Kristina Hirsch goes on to say that by 1973, the defendant, then 35, "was a renowned and well-known actor and producer" and "had acted in television and several Hollywood films, including portraying Clyde in “Bonnie and Clyde,” a major box-office success that earned [him] an Academy Award nomination for best actor." Actor-director Warren Beatty, now 85, starred in "Bonnie and Clyde."

The attorneys for Hirsch, Michael Reck and Michael Finnegan of the LA firm Jeff Anderson & Associates, did not respond to a phone call or email requesting a comment.

According to the suit, Hirsch met Doe in 1973 on an LA County movie set that one of her neighbors was working on. Hirsch says Doe "paid undue attention to the young plaintiff, commented repeatedly on her looks, gave her his phone number, and instructed her to call him when she was near the hotel in Los Angeles County, California, where he was living at the time."

Hirsch claims Doe "used his position and status as an adult and a Hollywood movie star to coerce sexual contact with plaintiff on multiple occasions, including oral sex, simulated sex and finally coerced sexual intercourse with the minor child."

Their relationship continued until the end of the year.

"As a direct result of the molestation by defendant Doe, plaintiff has had issues with her personal life, such as issues with trust and control," Hirsch says in her complaint. These feelings have caused plaintiff substantial emotional distress, guilt, anxiety, nervousness and fear."

Her claims include sexual battery, sexual assault and violation of California Penal Code §647.6(a)(1), which opens the door for Hirsch to bring her civil claims under state law. She seeks damages, special damages and punitive damages.