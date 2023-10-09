Wisconsin trans woman files suit after county denied coverage for gender dysphoria health care

The plaintiffs are asking the court to make the county cover the medical expenses of a trans woman married to a county employee.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (CN) — A transgender woman claimed in a federal civil rights lawsuit filed Monday that a Wisconsin county broke the law when it denied her coverage for gender-related health care under her spouse’s employee benefits plan.

Kristine Whitescarver and her spouse Rebecca Whitescarver say Manitowoc County’s employee health insurance plan specifically excludes coverage for transition-related care for transgender individuals in violation of the U.S. Constitution, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and a section of the Affordable Care Act that prohibits sex discrimination in any health program that receives federal assistance.

The plaintiffs quoted parts of the county’s health care plan which denies coverage for “care, services, or treatment for non-congenital transsexualism, gender dysphoria, or sexual reassignment or change,” including “medications, implants, hormone therapy, surgery, medical or psychiatric treatment.”

It additionally provides no coverage for counseling services “for persons suffering from gender identification problems,” according to the plaintiffs.

Kristine Whitescarver began transitioning from male to female in 2018, and began hormone therapy the following year, the plaintiffs say. In October 2020 she planned to use her wife Rebecca’s employer-provided county health insurance plan to cover some of the costs — but reviewing the plan’s terms led them to believe the expenses “would likely not be covered or reimbursed.”

In April 2021 Rebecca asked the county to remove the disputed exclusions from the plan. The county responded a month later that it and Auxiant, the third-party administrator of its health care plan and a co-defendant in the suit, believed the county was not subject to the Affordable Care Act regulation prohibiting exclusion for gender dysphoria and related treatment and uniformly denied coverage, according to the plaintiffs.

As a result of the exclusion, “defendants’ health insurance plan singles out employees who are married to transgender people for unequal and disparate treatment by categorically depriving them of the benefit of coverage for spousal medical care for gender transition and gender dysphoria,” the Whitescarvers claim.

Gender dysphoria — which the plaintiffs describe as “the feeling of incongruence between one’s gender identity and one’s sex assigned at birth, and the resulting distress caused by that incongruence” — is codified in official American Psychiatric Association literature. Major medical organizations and experts agree that the treatments Kristine seeks are safe, effective and medically necessary, the plaintiffs say, and the county’s denial of coverage also violates standards of medically necessary care laid out by the World Professional Association for Transgender Health.

The denial of coverage has left the plaintiffs to pay out out pocket for Kristine’s hormone treatments and related care, and have prevented them from even considering gender confirmation surgery as an option. This has caused Rebecca “humiliation as well as extreme stress and anxiety, which resulted in high blood pressure” and Kristine “considerable mental and physical anguish.”

The couple asks the court to declare that the defendants violated the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and the Affordable Care Act and to order the county and Auxiant to cover the care, including “medical visits, prescribed hormone medication, and gender confirmation surgery if necessary,” as well as unspecified damages.

Manitowoc County Corporation Counsel director Peter Conrad said the county will not comment on any pending litigation when reached by phone on Monday.

The Whitescarvers are represented by Hayley Archer, an attorney with the Madison office of Hawks Quindel. Archer could not immediately be reached for comment.