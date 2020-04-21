Wisconsin Republicans Challenge Extension of Stay-at-Home Order

A woman protests against the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision to proceed with the state’s primary election on April 7, 2020. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

MADISON, Wis. (CN) – Making good on recent promises, the GOP-controlled Wisconsin Legislature asked the state’s highest court on Tuesday to block an emergency order extending the governor’s safer-at-home order until Memorial Day weekend.

The Legislature’s 80-page petition, filed directly with the 5-2 conservative majority Wisconsin Supreme Court, asks the justices to temporarily enjoin enforcement of an April 16 order from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services that extended the Badger State’s safer-at-home order shuttering nonessential businesses and largely keeping people in their homes from April 24 until May 26.

Democratic Governor Tony Evers directed the extension, spurring the latest legal battle between him and the state GOP.

The Republican lawmakers’ lawsuit over state emergency provisions to slow the spread of the coronavirus comes amid protests in Wisconsin and around the country against lockdown orders. The demonstrations have been led by groups resistant to government mandates further restricting citizens’ public mobility at the cost of inflicting more economic damage for the sake of containing the spread of the deadly pandemic convulsing civic life around the world.

___

This is a developing story…