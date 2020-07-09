Wisconsin Justices Uphold Most GOP Lame-Duck Laws

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul speaks during the inauguration of Gov. Tony Evers, right, on Jan. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)

MADISON, Wis. (CN) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the lion’s share of lame duck laws passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature in late 2018 to limit the powers of the new Democratic governor and attorney general.

The 47-page majority opinion delivers what can mostly be seen as a win for Badger State conservatives, who have been vindicated by Wisconsin courts at almost every turn in the sprawling two-year intragovernmental fight over bills passed in a hurried extraordinary session of the legislature.

They were signed into law by former Republican Governor Scott Walker in December 2018, weeks after current Governor Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul won elections against conservative incumbents but before they were sworn into office.

Two weeks after the election, in which liberals won every statewide office, the Wisconsin Legislature called a surprise extraordinary session to pass what would become Wisconsin Acts 369 and 370. The wide-ranging laws rein in the executive powers of the governor and the attorney general and give lawmakers more oversight powers over the executive branch, as well as afford the body greater leverage to intervene in a variety of executive functions.

In part, the laws give the legislature the power to block rules the governor executes with regard to health care waivers and welfare programs such as food stamps, among other measures. In addition, they grant legislators standing to intervene in the state’s lawsuits and require the attorney general to clear any of the state’s court settlements with a Republican-controlled committee that oversees the legislative purse.

The underlying case germane to Thursday’s decision, one of roughly half a dozen legal actions thrown down over the lame-duck provisions, was first filed in February 2019 by local unions, including a chapter of the Service Employees International Union, or SEIU.

The suit challenged the constitutionality of the legislature’s right to get involved in functions typically designated to the executive branch via separation of powers.

Dane County Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington agreed with the unions and blocked most of the lame duck laws in March 2019, but the Wisconsin Supreme Court reinstated most of them three months later while the case played out.

The SEIU’s case was bitterly argued before Wisconsin’s high court for more than two hours in October 2019, and for the most part the conservative-majority court came down on the side of the legislature Thursday, finding that the laws have at least some constitutional applications.

This is a developing story…