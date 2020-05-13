Wisconsin Justices Strike Down Covid Lockdown Order

Protesters gather for a rally against Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ extended stay-at-home order in Madison on April 24, 2020. (Amber Arnold/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

MADISON, Wis. (CN) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down the Democratic governor’s extended safer-at-home order meant to stymie the spread of the coronavirus, finding the governor and state health officials cannot unilaterally lock the state down in a public emergency without the approval of lawmakers.

The conservative-majority high court’s 4-3 decision was delivered by Chief Justice Patience Roggensack in coalition with three of the court’s other conservative, Justices Annette Ziegler, Rebecca Grassl Bradley and Daniel Kelly. The court’s liberal coalition, Justices Ann Walsh Bradley and Rebecca Dallet, were joined by conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn in their dissent.

This is a developing story…