Wisconsin Justices Narrowly Reject Trump Bid to Overturn Election

Supporters react at a rally in Milwaukee on Nov. 7, 2020, after it was announced that President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

MADISON, Wis. (CN) — Wisconsin’s highest court declined 4-3 Thursday to take up President Donald Trump’s lawsuit seeking to reverse general election results in a state he lost by over 20,000 votes, delivering a blow to the president’s last-ditch effort to take the battleground’s 10 electoral votes.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s brief order provided no rationale for denying the petition other than the fact that state law required Trump to bring his challenge to election results in circuit court, not the state’s highest judicial body.

Trump’s petition asked the high court to toss more than 220,000 absentee ballots his campaign claims were unlawfully cast and improperly counted and order Democratic Governor Tony Evers to decertify the results that were canvassed and made official at the state level on Monday.

This came after Trump paid $3 million for a recount of liberal Milwaukee and Dane counties, which ultimately added 87 votes to President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

The petition cited multiple absentee voting practices the campaign alleged were illegal or rife with fraud as part of “a pattern of activities improperly undertaken that affected the election,” but the court was not convinced, handing Trump a loss similar to those he suffered trying to reverse Biden’s wins in battlegrounds like Michigan and Pennsylvania.

The court’s three-justice liberal bloc was joined by conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn in Thursday’s majority decision, while the other three members of the court’s conservative majority dissented.

This is a developing story…