Wisconsin election fraud claims goes to state court

Read the ruling here.
Read the Top 8
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.
MADISON, Wis. — A federal judge in Wisconsin found in favor of Democratic electors on their motion to remand their lawsuit, which alleges that certain Republican electors and two attorneys associated with them conspired to cast a false slate of electoral votes for Donald Trump in a ploy to overturn the 2020 election even though President Joe Biden had won the state’s popular vote, to Dane County Circuit Court. The case concerns state-law civil conspiracy and public nuisance claims that should be heard in a state court.
Read the ruling here.
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.