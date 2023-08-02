Wisconsin Democrats call state legislative district maps unconstitutional

Wisconsin’s reapportionment plan put in place following the 2020 census was gerrymandered by Republican legislators, Democratic voters say.

(CN) — A group of 19 Wisconsin citizens asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to declare the state’s legislative districting map unconstitutional in a petition filed with the court, claiming it is the product of “extreme gerrymandering” and should be redrawn to provide more balance to both Democratic and Republican voters.

“Since 2012, even when Democrats have won as much as 53% of the statewide vote, they have held no more than 39 of the 99 Assembly seats,” the self-identified Democrats say in their petition. “In the same period, even when Republicans have won as little as 44.8% of the statewide vote, they have held no fewer than 60 of the 99 Assembly seats.”

The petition names as respondents the members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, and 17 state senators who the petitioners argue were elected from “unconstitutionally configured” districts.

Wisconsin’s legislative district maps have been the subject of political and legal debates in the state’s legislative halls and courtrooms since Governor Tony Evers, a Democrat, vetoed the Wisconsin Legislature’s proposed reapportionment plan following the 2020 census.

Lawmakers failed to override the governor’s veto, and the Wisconsin Supreme Court imposed legislative district maps as proposed by the governor. The U.S. Supreme Court subsequently reversed that decision, holding the Wisconsin high court gave insufficient analysis to the addition of a Black-majority Assembly district in Milwaukee. The Wisconsin Supreme Court, on remand, imposed the current maps.

In Wednesday’s petition asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to assume original jurisdiction to hear the case, the citizens argue the legislative district maps violate the equal protection clause of the Wisconsin Constitution because they deprive a “disfavored class of Wisconsin voters” of an equal opportunity to elect state legislative representatives by arbitrarily classifying voters “based on partisan affiliation and target the disfavored class of voters for negative differential treatment compared to other similarly situated Wisconsinites.”

The petitioners also argue the current district maps are unconstitutional, citing the state constitution’s requirement that legislative districts contain contiguous territory, whereas the current maps contain districts that have detached, noncontiguous territory.

The petitioners ask the court to declare the current Assembly and state Senate district maps unconstitutional and enjoin their use in any future election — including the November 2024 election — and to accept proposed remedial maps from the parties or from a referee or special master.

Attorneys Daniel S. Lenz, T.R. Edwards, Elizabeth M. Pierson, and Scott B. Thompson of Law Forward in Madison, Wisconsin, represent the citizens.