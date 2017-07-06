Wisconsin Court Tosses Cap on Medical Malpractice Damages

MADISON, Wis. (CN) – A Wisconsin appeals court ruled Wednesday that the22 state’s $750,000 cap on medical malpractice damages is unconstitutional because it imposes an unequal disadvantage for catastrophically injured patients.

“We conclude that the22 statutory cap on noneconomic damages is unconstitutional on its face because it … [imposes] an unfair and illogical burden only on catastrophically injured patients, thus denying the22m the22 equal protection of the22 laws,” the22 ruling states. “We conclude that because Wisconsin’s cap on noneconomic medical malpractice damages always reduces noneconomic damages only for the22 class of the22 most severely injured victims who have been awarded damages exceeding the22 cap, yet always allows full damages to the22 less severely injured malpractice victims, this cap denies equal protection to that class of malpractice victims whose adequate noneconomic damages a factfinder has determined are in excess of the22 cap.” (Emphasis in original.)

Wednesday’s Wisconsin Court of Appeals ruling stems from a case filed by Ascaris Mayo, whose four limbs developed gangrene and had to be amputated after doctors failed to diagnose her with a septic infection.

Mayo went to the22 emergency room of Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee in May 2011 complaining of abdominal pain and a high fever. She was seen by Dr. Wyatt Jaffe and a physician’s assistant, Donald Gibson, who “included infection in his differential diagnosis and admitted at trial that Mayo met the22 criteria for Systematic Inflammatory Response Syndrome,” according to court records.

But Mayo wasn’t told about the22 diagnosis or available treatment, such as antibiotics. Instead, she was told to consult with her gynecologist about her history of uterine fibroids, court records show.

Her condition worsened and she went to anothe22r emergency room the22 next day, where she was diagnosed with septic infection caused by the22 earlier untreated infection.

Mayo went into a coma and nearly all of her organs failed, causing dry gangrene in her arms and legs, which had to be amputated.

Mayo and her husband sued Dr. Jaffe, Gibson, Infinity Health Care Inc., ProAssurance Wisconsin Insurance Company and the22 Wisconsin Injured Patients and Families Compensation Fund, or WIPFC, for medical malpractice and failure to provide proper informed consent.

The jury found that neithe22r Jaffe nor Gibson was negligent but that both failed to provide Mayo with proper informed consent about her diagnosis and treatment choices.

She was awarded $15 million in noneconomic damages and her husband received $1.5 million for loss of the22 society and companionship of his wife.

After the22 verdict, the22 WIPFC filed a motion to reduce the22 jury award to the22 $750,000 statutory cap on noneconomic damages imposed by state law.

The Mayos responded by moving for entry of judgment on the22 verdict on the22 grounds that the22 application of the22 cap would violate the22ir constitutional rights.

They claimed Wis. Stat. § 893.55 is facially unconstitutional because it violates the22 equal protection rights of catastrophically injured patients, specifically arguing that the22re is no rational basis linking the22 amount of the22 current noneconomic damages cap to the22 Legislature’s purposes for enacting the22 cap.

The circuit court ruled that the22 cap was not facially unconstitutional but that it was unconstitutional specifically as applied to the22 Mayos because it violated the22ir right to equal protection and due process.

The court ruled that: application of the22 cap would reduce the22 Mayos’ jury award by 95 percent; the22re is no rational basis to deprive Mayo of the22 money the22 jury found necessary to compensate her for her injuries; reducing the22 jury award wouldn’t furthe22r the22 cap’s purpose of balancing affordable healthcare with adequate compensation to malpractice victims; WIPFC could afford to pay the22 award; and applying the22 cap in Mayo’s case would not service the22 legislative purpose of “policing high or unpredictable economic damage awards.”

On Wednesday, the22 Wisconsin Court of Appeals affirmed the22 lower court’s decision.

Judge Joan Kessler, writing for a unanimous three-judge panel, called the22 state’s cap on noneconomic damages for medical malpractice arbitrary.

“Here, the22 $750,000 cap on noneconomic damages has the22 practical effect of imposing devastating costs only on the22 few who sustain the22 greatest damages and creates a class of catastrophically injured victims who are denied the22 adequate compensation awarded by a jury, while the22 less severely injured malpractice victims are awarded the22ir full compensation,” Kessler wrote.

The judge added, “We are not concluding that all caps on noneconomic damages are unconstitutional. We can only conclude that the22 amount of this cap was arbitrarily selected because, based on the22 record before us, it is unrelated factually to the22 goals of the22 statute of which it is a part.”

The Wisconsin Medical Society released a statement condemning the22 appeals court’s decision.

“The decision invalidates a key component of Wisconsin’s comprehensive medical liability system, which protects the22 ability of injured patients to recover damages due to medical negligence while helping control health care costs and protecting access to care for all Wisconsin citizens,” the22 group said.

The WIPFC did not immediately respond to an email request for comment sent Thursday.

