Wind-Whipped Blaze Blackens 4,000 Acres in Orange County

The Bond Fire, driven by high winds, burns the hillsides west of Santiago Canyon Road near Silverado Canyon, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (Leonard Ortiz/The Orange County Register via AP)

(CN) — Strong Santa Ana winds and dry conditions fueled a 4,000-acre wildfire in Southern California on Thursday, prompting officials to evacuate residents from their homes to flee the rapidly moving blaze.

The Bond Fire started as a house fire Wednesday night in Orange County’s Silverado Canyon region. The Orange County Fire Authority said Thursday the blaze is zero percent contained.

Fire officials said multiple structures have been damaged as of Thursday morning but could not immediately verify the number of structures or the degree of damage.

At least 500 firefighters are battling the flames across steep terrain with dense vegetation with assistance from water-dropping helicopters and other aircraft.

As the blaze advanced toward residential areas, emergency officials issued mandatory evacuations for Silverado, Williams and Modjeska canyons. On Thursday morning, officials extended the evacuation map to include the Cowan Heights and Lemon Heights communities in Orange County.

An updated map of the mandatory and voluntary evacuation areas is available on the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website.

Officials said a temporary evacuation point staffed by the Red Cross is open at El Toro High School in Lake Forest, though no congregated sheltering is provided on site.

Residents are asked to stay in their vehicles as staff provide help.

Smoke from the Bond Fire will likely reach the southern area of LA County and has reduced air quality to unhealthy levels for residents in the region.

A 13,000-acre wildfire scorched the same area in October and forced at least 90,000 people to flee their homes. That fire, named the Silverado Fire, was also whipped up by strong Santa Ana winds.

Strong, dry winds that officials described Thursday as “near hurricane level” are buffeting the region and have pushed the flames across 4,000 acres.

Red flag warnings remain in effect across Orange and Los Angeles counties with winds clocked at 40 miles per hour in the area of the fire. The National Weather Service predicts gusts could top 70 miles per hour later in the day and could stoke more blazes.

Two fires burning in neighboring Riverside County, the Cerritos and Airport fires, have blackened 500 acres and 200 acres, respectively, according to fire officials.