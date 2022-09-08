Wind turbines

Thursday, September 8, 2022 | Back issues
WACO, Texas — A federal judge in Texas sided with a multinational renewable energy company on its claims that General Electric’s wind turbine installation infringes the foreign firm’s patents. The court will delineate the breadth of its injunction in a future ruling.

September 8, 2022

Read the ruling here.

