Wilbur Ross May Face Hot Seat on Census Change

MANHATTAN (CN) – On the eve a hearing Friday over the 2020 census, New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood told a federal judge that the Commerce Department recently disclosed an email chain showing a “deliberate effort to whitewash the record.”

Sent in August 2017 — months before Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced that the census would for the first time in 50 years include a question about citizenship — the emails show Ross and his deputy, Earl Comstock, describing how to insulate the change from challengers.

“Since this issue will go to the Supreme Court we need to be diligent in preparing the administrative record,” Comstock wrote on Aug. 9, 2017.

“We should be very careful, about everything, whether or not it is likely to end up in the SC,” Ross replied a day later.

Attorney General Underwood told a federal judge Thursday that these emails show Ross should be deposed about what actions his office took to scrub the paper trail.

Since April, Underwood has been leading 18 states, several cities and civil rights groups in calling the citizenship question unconstitutional. Attorneys for this group plan to push for Ross to take the hot seat at a status conference on Friday afternoon.

Another exhibit included in Underwood’s letter is a May 24, 2017, email in which David Langdon, a policy adviser at the Commerce Department, acknowledges that past census counts paid no attention to citizenship status.

“Long story short is that the counting of illegal immigrants (or of the larger group of non-citizens) has a solid and fairly long legal history,” Langdon wrote.

The census has not included a citizenship inquiry since 1950, and its reinsertion has been a priority for the anti-immigrant wing of the Republican Party. Emails previously disclosed during this lawsuit showed that Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach pushing the Commerce Department to make the change, in messages citing Kobach’s conversations with then-White House advisor Steve Bannon.

Ross has claimed that he added the citizenship question to help the Department of Justice enforce the Voting Rights Act, but U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman said the secretary’s shifting explanation suggest that this is a pretext.

“In a June 21, 2018 supplement to the administrative record, Secretary Ross admitted that he ‘began considering’ whether to add the citizenship question ‘soon after’ his appointment as secretary in February 2017 — almost ten months before the ‘request’ from DOJ — and that, ‘as part of that deliberative process,’ he and his staff asked the Department of Justice if it ‘would support, and if so would request, inclusion of a citizenship question,’” Furman wrote in a July ruling.

In a memo filed late Thursday night, the Commerce Department noted that the attorneys general face a high bar to make Ross testify.

“The Second Circuit, like its sister circuits, has held that ‘high-ranking government officials are generally shielded from depositions,’ and a departure from this principle may be tolerated only where a plaintiff ‘demonstrate[s] exceptional circumstances,’” the agency’s letter states.

“This hurdle is exceptionally high when plaintiffs seek to compel testimony from a member of the president’s cabinet, one of the highest-ranking government officials, which would ‘have serious repercussions for the relationship between two co-equal branches of government,’” it continues.

Furman, who previously rejected an attempt to force Kobach to testify, has given the citizenship question challengers another opportunity to persuade him to compel testimony from Ross.

Underwood meanwhile has asked Furman to make the agency reveal which “senior government officials” raised the citizenship question before Ross began considering it. She also wants more information about the focus groups reporting that the citizenship question will make them less likely to fill out the survey.

Citing a recently disclosed document, Underwood reported that focus group participants of Spanish, Vietnamese, Chinese, Middle Eastern and northern African descent responded negatively to adding the citizenship question. She wants the details of those studies.

Today’s hearing starts at 2 p.m.

