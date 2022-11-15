Wife of accused Oath Keepers associate says couple acted peacefully on Jan. 6

Sharon Caldwell, the wife of defendant Thomas Caldwell, insisted that they came to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, to have fun and listen to then-President Donald Trump speak.

WASHINGTON (CN) — Defense attorneys called to the witness stand on Monday the wife of accused Oath Keepers affiliate Thomas Caldwell, who is charged alongside four others with seditious conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Caldwell has maintained throughout the trial that he is not a member of the Oath Keepers because he did not pay dues. The government meanwhile claims he held a leadership role within the organization and that he was in charge of a so-called “Quick Reaction Force” stationed at a hotel in Virginia on Jan. 6.

The quick reaction force allegedly was on standby ready to rapidly transport firearms and other weapons into D.C. at the behest of his co-defendant, Stewart Rhodes, in support of “operations aimed at using force to stop the lawful transfer of presidential power,” according to the government's indictment.

U.S. Attorney Louis Manzo quizzed Sharon Caldwell about her husband’s actions on Jan. 6. Sharon, who is not charged in connection with the Capitol riot, maintained that the couple did nothing illegal that day.

“What Tom and I did that day was entirely peaceful,” she said.

After listening to Trump speak at the Ellipse on Jan. 6, she said they started making their way toward the Capitol. The prosecutor played a video Sharon recorded while walking, in which Thomas can be heard saying he knows where Vice President Mike Pence lives and that he better do what his “punk ass” needs to do.

Asked what she was thinking at the time, Sharon said she was just having fun.

“At that time, I was 61 and Tom was 66,” she said, “Protesting … was new to us.”

Sharon said everyone around her was chanting “Stop the Steal,” so she chimed in and was having a good time.

“And Mr. Caldwell threatened Mr. Pence as part of your good time?” the prosecutor asked.

“I think, it’s ya know, Tom being Tom,” she said, adding that he may have been trying to joke with her and she is not sure anyone else even heard him.

The prosecutor probed further, asking whether she truly believes he was joking about the Vice President being assaulted. Sharon insisted she did.

According to Sharon, they were in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6 to have a good time and to hear then-President Donald Trump speak at a rally. She denied ever having plans to storm the Capitol or to stop the lawful transfer of presidential power. By the time they arrived at the Capitol, she said things were peaceful.

She denied knowing that a riot was unfolding and said she did not see any barriers pushed over. She testified that she did not know the loud noises she heard at the time were flashbangs.

At one point, Sharon said heard from the crowd that Congress had left the Capitol, and she assumed it was because the certification of the election was over, and Joe Biden was certified as president-elect.

The prosecutor then asked why they continued to push forward through the crowd toward the inauguration stage in front of the Capitol if she thought Congress had completed the election certification.

People were already up on the inaugural stage and climbing the scaffolding, she said, which is why she thought to go toward the lower-level balcony because she had “never been up there.” The witness conceded that people typically would not have been allowed to just walk onto the inaugural stage, but insisted that people already were — so they just decided to join.

The Capitol is for everybody, she said, it is “our house," adding that she did not see the harm in going up there since she believed the election had already been certified.

The prosecutor played a video Sharon recorded outside the Capitol on Jan. 6 saying Congress is gone “because they’re pussies” and asked what she meant.

“I’m not really sure,“ she said. “But I will say many people in Congress are pussies today. They need to develop a backbone.”

Asked why she said that, Sharon said there is a degree of freedom of speech that entitles her to such a right.

“I can say whatever I want to say,” she said, “under the First Amendment.”

Asked about her husband Thomas’ comment in the video that he wanted to wipe his “ass” on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s doorknob, Sharon chalked it up again to Tom just being Tom.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, an Obama appointee, is presiding over the trial that is expected to resume Tuesday with more testimony from defense witnesses.

Caldwell and Rhodes are charged alongside three fellow associates of the Oath Keepers, Kelly Meggs, 53, Kenneth Harrelson, 41 and Jessica Watkins, 40. They are accused of orchestrating the insurrection on Jan. 6 as part of a larger plot to “oppose by force the lawful transfer of presidential power.”

Prosecutors have brought counts for seditious conspiracy, saying the defendants communicated about their plans via encrypted chats, stocked up on weapons and traveled across the country to carry out the attack.

A seditious conspiracy charge carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison. It requires prosecutors to prove to the jury that the accused Oath Keepers had an actual agreement to "overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force" the U.S. government.

The Justice Department so far has charged more than 880 people in connection with the Capitol riot. As of Nov. 6, about 337 people have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors, about 110 have pleaded guilty to felonies. Approximately 173 people have been sentenced to prison time.