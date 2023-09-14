Thursday, September 14, 2023
Whose ring?

BOSTON – A Massachusetts appeals judge reversed the award of a $70,000 engagement ring to a woman after her former fiancé broke off the engagement. The man ended the relationship because he lost trust in the woman, but is not obligated to prove that she actually had an affair.

Read the ruling here.

