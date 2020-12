POOLESVLLE, Md. — White’s Ferry, which has shuttled passengers and goods between Maryland and Virginia for more than 200 years, announced its closure Monday, citing a trial court ruling last month that found it had trespassed on property owned by Rockland Farm, LLC, after the termination of a license agreement. Rockland Farm said there was no final court order that would prevent the ferry from operating, and the decision to cease operations was “solely made by White’s Ferry.”

