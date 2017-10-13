White House Won’t Certify Iran Nuke Deal

WASHINGTON (CN) – President Donald Trump on Friday will declare his intention not to certify Iran’s compliance with the 2015 nuclear accord, but will leave it to Congress to decide whether to reimpose sanctions.

The president will announce his intentions during a speech scheduled for Friday afternoon. Trump is expected to say he wants to leave the agreement intact, for now, but that Congress needs to establish so-called trigger points for reimposing sanctions.

The move also does not mean the Trump administration believe Iran is not in “technical compliance” with the agreement, just that the terms of compliance have not been difficult for the country to meet, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters on a conference call on Thursday night.

For example, Tillerson said the administration is concerned about how long it takes the international group that conducts inspections to certify Iran’s compliance with the agreement to gain access to the country’s nuclear sites.

“The president has come to the conclusion that he cannot certify under INARA that the sanctions relief that was provided is proportionate to, in effect, the benefit that we’re seeing from that agreement,” Tillerson said.

The deal, which the Obama administration struck with five other countries in 2015, lifted sanctions on Iran in exchange for the country cutting back on its nuclear capabilities.

Now that the administration has decertified the agreement, Congress is free to re-impose those sanctions, but Tillerson and the administration hope lawmakers will instead amend the INARA to put in place “some very firm trigger points” that would automatically snap sanctions back into place when Iran reaches points in the agreement the administration finds troublesome.

The administration hopes the amendment would open up the countries that crafted the Iran agreement to negotiations on a new deal that would “lay along beside” the current one. Amending the INARA to eventually snap sanctions back into place would put a strict deadline for the countries to solve some of the problems the Trump administration has with the current agreement, Tillerson said.

Chief among these concerns are the so-called “sunset” provisions in the agreement that slowly take off certain limitations on the country’s nuclear capabilities, as well as the deal’s silence on Iran’s use of ballistic missiles.

“That’s what the president has asked us to do, either put more teeth into this obligation that Iran has undertaken for all the sanctions relief and the benefit it received, or let’s just forget the whole thing and we’ll walk away, we’ll start all over,” Tillerson told reporters on Thursday.

Tillerson said he has talked with the European countries that signed the deal about an additional agreement. He also talked Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at the United Nations.

Tillerson said renegotiating an entirely new deal has little chance of success, but that the other members of the agreement have at least been willing to discuss an add-on.

“I don’t want to suggest to you that we give that a high chance of success, but there is an openness to talk about it,” Tillerson said.

Tillerson said the administration has been quietly passing around a proposed amendment to the INARA on Capitol Hill and that House and Senate Republican leadership has been “supportive” of the changes, while Democrats have at least been willing to listen.

“I don’t want to suggest to you this is a slam dunk up there on The Hill, we know it’s not,” Tillerson said. “People have very strong feelings about this nuclear arrangement with Iran, but we also feel strongly.”

Trump has been loudly critical of the deal, at various points calling it “disastrous” and “catastrophic” and promising to renegotiate it once in office. But some experts, and reportedly some members of Trump’s own administration, have said backing out of the deal would be dangerous and could bring a great deal of uncertainty to the Middle East.

Trump will also announce new, targeted sanctions against members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard that are “directly supporting” terrorists in the Middle East. Tillerson said these sanctions would not run afoul of the Iran nuclear agreement because they are not related to nuclear activity.

