White House Turned Away CDC Plan for Reopening Country

President Donald Trump listens during a briefing about the coronavirus at the White House on April 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(CN) — The Trump administration rejected a plan by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offering advice to local authorities on how they can safely reopen schools, workplaces and other establishments, saying it was too restrictive for places with few coronavirus cases.

A draft report of the CDC guidelines, obtained by the New York Times, includes step-by-step advice for schools and day camps, churches, employers, restaurants and bars, and mass transit organizations.

It was scheduled to come out last Friday but was held because federal White House officials feared the guidance was “overly prescriptive” and imposed too many restrictions on parts of the country that haven’t seen as many Covid-19 cases, according to the Times.

Among other things, the report suggests working in compliance with state and city orders, protecting those at higher risk for the illness and continuing to offer those in high-transmission areas the option to work from home “as feasible to eliminate travel to childcare programs in lower transmission areas and vice versa.”

While the CDC has traditionally been in charge of offering science-based guidance to public and local officials during public health crises, the agency’s scientists say they were told this report would never be published, according to sources who spoke to the Times and the Associated Press.

Notably, the CDC has not held a news briefing on the pandemic in several months as President Donald Trump has taken to controlling the release of information on the outbreak, holding daily briefings until a week ago and giving governors the power to reopen their states at their own discretion.

The White House did release a three-phase plan last month called “Opening Up America Again” that pushed adhering “to state and local guidance as well as complementary CDC guidance, particularly with respect to face coverings.”

CDC and White House spokespersons did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday.

This is a developing story…