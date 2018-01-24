White House to Roll Out Immigration ‘Framework’ Next Week

(CN) – The White House said Wednesday it will roll out a legislative framework next week for an immigration overhaul deal that “that represents a compromise” that officials hope members of both parties can support.

“Last fall, the White House sent Congress a list of the core reforms necessary to fix our immigration system,” the administration said in a written statement issued Wednesday afternoon. “These reforms were assembled in coordination with frontline law enforcement officers and career public servants who know what is necessary to keep America safe.”

Since that time, the White House said, the administration have hosted dozens of meetings with Republican and Democrat leadership and rank-and-file members of the House and Senate to discuss these reforms and find a bipartisan path forward.”

According to the statement, the “framework” to be announced Monday will secure the border and close legal loopholes in immigration policy; end “extended-family chain migration”; cancel the visa lottery; and provide “a permanent solution” on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program.

The roll out will come one day before President Trump’s first State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

