White House proposes new rule to expedite environmental review

The proposed rule rolls back the Trump administration's obstacles to public comment and legal challenges in the federal review and permitting process.

(CN) — The White House on Friday proposed a new rule it says will streamline the environmental review and federal permitting process as part of the Biden administration's push to build clean energy and infrastructure projects.

The Bipartisan Permitting Reform Implementation Rule will modernize and accelerate environmental reviews under the National Environmental Policy Act, according to a White House announcement. It's also meant to encourage early community engagement, accelerate the country’s clean energy future, strengthen energy security, and advance environmental justice.

“These reforms to federal environmental reviews will deliver better decisions, faster permitting, and more community input and local buy-in,” Brenda Mallory, chair of the White House Council on Environmental Quality, said “This rule is a key element of President Biden’s permitting reform agenda that will help us speed the build-out of our clean energy future while reducing pollution and harms in communities that have been left out and left behind for far too long.”

Among other things, the proposed rule clarifies that projects that only have significant, long-lasting positive impacts do not require environmental impact statements, the White House said. It also encourages the use of so-called programmatic environmental reviews that cover multiple projects or categories of projects, which can expedite deployment of clean energy, transmission, broadband, and other infrastructure.

The proposed rule, which is subject to public comment until late September, also rolls back some of the Trump administration's changes to the federal permitting process, such as "detailed and onerous" requirements on what public comments must contain to be considered by agencies as well as a provision encouraging agencies to require litigants to post bonds if they are seeking a preliminary injunction against a project.

The changes were welcomed by environmental organizations such as Earthjustice, which said the proposed rule goes a long way toward providing clarity and certainty to the public and to project sponsors, while also affirming federal agencies’ responsibilities to consider climate change and environmental justice.

"As we face the worsening impacts of the climate crisis, entrenched environmental injustice, and accelerating biodiversity loss, we must invest in NEPA as an essential framework to build the infrastructure and drive the solutions that we urgently need in this decade," Earthjustice president Abigail Dillen said in a statement. "We must invest in upfront engagement and smart master-planning to rise to the massive challenges we face now."

The new rule, the White House said, will implement the statutory reforms to the National Environmental Protection Act that were included in the 2023 Fiscal Responsibility Act, the compromise between the administration and the Republican-controlled House of Representatives that avoided a U.S. default on its debt payments in June.

These reforms include clarifying the roles of lead and cooperating agencies, setting deadlines and page limits, and adding other requirements to ensure timely and unified environmental reviews, the White House said. The proposed rule also includes a process for one federal agency to use other agencies' "categorical exclusions," activities that these agencies have determined don't impact the environment, unlocking faster reviews for projects that have few environmental effects.

“Today’s proposed regulations represent our administration’s next step on permitting to help accelerate infrastructure and clean energy deployment while promoting meaningful public input and advancing environmental justice,” John Podesta, senior adviser to the president for clean energy innovation and implementation, said in the White House statement.