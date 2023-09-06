Wednesday, September 6, 2023
White House press pass

WASHINGTON — A federal judge denied Simon Ateba, a Cameroonian journalist known for his outbursts and shouted questions, a preliminary injunction in his suit challenging the loss of his on-demand White House press pass. Ateba has not demonstrated that he has suffered harm since he still has access to White House press areas with a day pass.

/ September 6, 2023

Read the ruling here.

