White House Drops Antitrust Probe of California Emissions Deal With Automakers

(CN) – The Trump administration has quietly dropped its antitrust probe of California’s agreement with four major automakers on clean emissions standards.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom wasn’t surprised.

“These trumped up charges were always a sham – a blatant attempt by the Trump administration to prevent more automakers from joining California and agreeing to stronger emissions standards,” Newsom said in a statement Friday. “This is a big loss for the president and his weaponization of federal agencies – and a victory for anyone who cares about the rule of law and clean air.”

The White House announced the probe after California – in a bid to thwart the Trump administration’s push to weaken Obama-era fuel efficiency standards – inked a landmark deal with BMW, Ford, Honda and Volkswagen to extend California’s more stringent standards to the vehicles they sell nationwide.

This is a developing story.