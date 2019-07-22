White House, Democrats Reach Two-Year Budget Deal

WASHINGTON (CN) – President Donald Trump said Monday afternoon that his administration and lawmakers in Congress have agreed to a budget deal that raises the debt ceiling for two years.

“I am pleased to announce that a deal has been struck with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy – on a two-year Budget and Debt Ceiling, with no poison pills,” Trump tweeted, referring to provisions undermining the original purpose of a piece of legislation.

He added, “This was a real compromise in order to give another big victory to our Great Military and Vets!”

Developing story…