White House, Congress Reach Deal on Virus Response Package

WASHINGTON (CN) – House Democrats and the White House have reached an agreement on a legislative response to the coronavirus pandemic that includes free testing and paid sick leave for workers, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Friday.

The bill is the product of two days of negotiations between Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who spoke over the phone more than 20 times Thursday and Friday as they tried to hammer out a deal, according to Pelosi’s office.

The final package, according to a letter Pelosi sent to House Democrats on Friday evening, includes two weeks of paid sick leave and boosts to unemployment insurance, in a bid to allow hourly workers to stay at home during the outbreak and cushion the blow for workers laid off as a result of widespread closures and cancellations tied to fighting the spread of the virus known as COVID-19.

Under the deal, testing for coronavirus infections would be free, including for people who are uninsured.

Though text of the bill was not available as of 6:30 p.m. Eastern Friday, Pelosi said it also includes provisions related to food stamps and school lunch programs, in an effort to help children whose schools close due to the virus maintain access to what is for many their only reliable source of food.

“As members of Congress, we have a solemn and urgent responsibility to take strong, serious action to confront and control this crisis and to put families first and stimulate the economy,” Pelosi wrote.

Pelosi also said the House will work on another aid package related to the coronavirus after it sends the new legislation to the Senate. Congress previously passed an $8.3 billion spending package to help boost the government’s response to the outbreak.

On Wednesday, House Democrats unveiled a package similar to the one announced this evening, but shelved a planned Thursday vote to undergo more negotiations with the White House. Even as President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over the outbreak Friday afternoon, it was not clear whether he or Republicans lawmakers supported the measure.

“We’re negotiating,” Trump said Friday afternoon. “We thought we had something, but all of a sudden, they didn’t agree to certain things that they agreed to. So, we could have something but we don’t think they’re giving enough. They’re not — they’re not doing what’s right for the country.”

Developing story…