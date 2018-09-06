White House Abandons Deal Limiting Detention of Immigrant Children

(CN) – The Trump administration said Thursday it is abandoning a longstanding court settlement that limits how long immigrant children can be kept locked up, and it is proposing new regulations that would let the government detain families until their immigration cases are decided.

Homeland Security Department officials said that ending the so-called Flores agreement of 1997 will speed up the handling of immigration cases while also deterring people from illegally crossing the Southwest border.

The Flores agreement ensured that immigrant children could not be held in detention for more than 20 days. The limit has survived several court challenges since the White House began enforcing a “zero tolerance” policy on illegal immigration earlier this year.

The administration’s proposed policy would allow immigrant minors and their families to be detained together — but indefinitely.

“This proposed rule will provide DHS with the option of keeping families who must or should be detained together at appropriately license [Family Residential Center]’s for the time needed to complete immigration proceedings,” a notice to be published in the Federal Register on Friday says.

The White House says it is not feasible to keep undocumented families together while also complying with the agreement, because Flores requires family residential centers to be state-licensed.

While some states already license so-called family residential centers, most have not developed such a licensing scheme.

The Department of Homeland Security says the state-licensing requirement is a significant barrier to quickly process immigrants who enter the country illegally.

The move angered immigrant rights advocates and is all but certain to trigger a court battle.

“It is sickening to see the United States government looking for ways to jail more children for longer,” said Omar Jadwat, director of the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project. “And it’s yet another example of the Trump administration’s hostility toward immigrants resulting in a policy incompatible with the most basic human values.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

