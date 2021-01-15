White Christian Barbarians

As Ottoman Turks sacked Constantinople in 1453 and entered the Hagia Sophia, they stopped and stood in awe. Some of them believed they had entered heaven. The Islamist Turks left the holy place undefiled.

Last week, 567 years after the sack of Constantinople, we saw a clan of White Christians sack the halls of their own Congress — and what did the White Christians do? They defecated on rugs and smeared it on walls. They sacked offices, carried off symbols of office and offered them for sale online.

They murdered a man — a police officer, protecting the halls of Congress — by bashing his head in with a fire extinguisher.

They defaced art, broke windows, smoked dope, set up a noose, threatened the speaker of the House and the vice president with death, and bragged about it.

And one of them, a newly elected, gun-totin’ first-term Republican congresswoman from my state of Colorado, tweeted Nancy Pelosi’s position in live time to the insurrectionists.

These enemies of the United States claim that the majority of Congress, of U.S. voters, The Associated Press and other neutral news organizations are “elitists.” And that it’s time for — who, or what, exactly? — to “Take [insert random noun] Back!”

Wal, if I had a yaller dog that couldn’t tell what an elitist is no better than that, I’d shoot it.

And what did the president of the United States, his family and presidential chief of staff Mark Meadows do while their fascist followers shit on rugs in the U.S. Capitol? They watched it on TV, with glee, and laughed and smirked.

Don’t believe me? Here is a video of the Trumps enjoying the prelude to the sacking of the U.S. Capitol. As the video ends, Donald Trump Jr. looks right into the camera and says: “Thank you, guys. I just really appreciate all the love and support. It’s pretty amazing.”

At 6:01 p.m. that day, as the rioting and deaths continued, President Trump tweeted his appreciation of the “great patriots” who inflicted it: “Remember this day forever!”

This came eight days after an FBI office issued a report that included the sentence: “Boogaloo movement supporters believe an impending insurgency against the government is forthcoming and some believe they should accelerate the timeline with armed, anti-government actions leading to a civil war.”

Two days after the insurrection, Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks, a leader of the failed putsch, described the Democratic Party as “anti-Christian socialists,” and added: “I encourage EVERY citizen to watch my entire rally speech and decide for themselves what kind of America they want: One based on freedom and liberty or one based on Godless dictatorial power.”

To which I would add: What’s God got to do with it?

Does the White Christians’ god want Christians to shit on carpets, because their führer claims a “sacred landslide” has been “stolen” from him — not from the country: from him — by the sneaky, reprehensible tactic of counting the votes.

And by the way, what is a “sacred landslide”?

In saying that, isn’t don the john saying that something about the U.S. government is sacred? And if so, what would that be? Secular government, perhaps? Or the rule of a clan?

Just before the assault on the Capitol, Trump tried to force Vice President Mike Pence to commit treason by rejecting the results of the election, telling him: “You can either go down in history as a patriot, or you can go down in history as a pussy.”

So the Trump era ends as it began: with the malignant, narcissistic sociopath invoking the powerlessness of pussies. (“When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.”)

Up to a point, Donny. Up to a point.