SAN FRANCISCO – The Ninth Circuit partially vacated a ruling in favor of Jack Daniel’s in a dispute with a dog toy company that produced a chew toy that looked like a bottle of Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Black Label Tennessee Whiskey, finding the whiskey company’s trade dress and bottle design were entitled to trademark protection, but the dog toy company used the design to convey a humorous message, which was protected by the First Amendment.

Like this: Like Loading...