Where’s my car?

CINCINNATI — The Sixth Circuit found that Wayne County, Michigan, including Detroit, violated due process by seizing people’s cars based simply on the vehicles' proximity to high-crime areas. Several plaintiffs had to wait four to six months before they could attend a hearing to re-claim their car. The county must provide more expedient hearings no more than two weeks after the car is seized.

Read the ruling here.

