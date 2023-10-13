I’m 72 years old and not ugly as all that if you catch me at the right angle at the right moment, so I am about to embark upon a new career. I’m going to be a male model.

One morning on the copy desk at The Albuquerque Journal I asked my fellow oarsmen: “What’s the worst job you ever had?” I figured it was something you could talk about while editing copy. It doesn’t take much thought to recall the worst job you ever had.

I heard answers so horrifying I have blotted them from my mind. The only one I remember was the guy who’d worked in a fish-packing plant in Alaska. Don’t ask. I’m sorry I brought it up.

But none of those jobs could be worse than the one I’m shooting for now.

I have spent nearly 40 years of my life as a reporter. Get it? Hanging out in bars, looking for “scoops” and lonely women. That’s not all of my life, but it was a part of it.

I’m not complaining. As my favorite cartoon character, Ape the ape, told George of the Jungle: “You knew the job was dangerous when you took it.”

So here’s how I know that I can be a male model.

Have you noticed that in the past few years the fashion ads in The New York Times, The New Yorker, The Washington Post, and the rest of that crew feature women wearing dresses, with their heads cut off?

I don’t mean they actually cut off the models’ heads and show the bloody stump. I mean they cut the models’ heads and faces out of the picture.

Why do they do that? And why did they all start doing it at the same time? And why then?

Hell, I could model like that. You wouldn’t have to look at my face. A big plus for all of us.

And speaking of models’ faces, how come the men in fashion ads not only do not get their heads cut off, but most of them have three-day beards now? Is this sexy now for male models, or de riguer? (French for, I believe, “false vigor.”)

Hell, I could do that too. I usually have a three-day beard. I only shave after a shower. And, again, when did this fashion start, and why, and how come everyone seems to be doing it all at once?

I called several public relations firms to seek enlightenment. Not a one of them called me back. And only one of them had assigned a human to pick up its phone. I liked that one best, but she didn’t call me back either.

I presume this is because PR firms see their jobs as creating reality, rather than recognizing it, or assuming any responsibility for what they do, which is warping it.

But soft! What light through yonder window breaks? It is an “inside source,” who ran his own PR business for many years. And — soft twice! — an outside source, a singer-songwriter for a punk band. I’m sorry: I mean a “content creator.”

My inside source told me that the reason they cut women’s heads off is so that the brands don’t have to pay residuals to the models. (See: 2023 actors’ and screenwriters’ strikes.) Also because the fashion tyrants don’t want you to look at a pretty face; they want you to look at the clothes.

I couldn’t clue you in on residuals, because, as I said, none of the big PR firms would talk to me.

I think my singer-songwriter nailed it: “With facial-recognition technology, it’d be too easy to track down a model by her face and find out where she lives, and … whatever.”

I’m afraid he got it right.

So, we (by which I mean me) are (am) left with this question: Are big-time PR firms and fashion houses cutting off women’s heads, in pictures, to protect women? Or are PR firms just greedy, and cheating women of royalties?

And as for close-ups of male models with three-day beards: Hey, major PR firms and fashion houses, you don’t have to pay jillions to male fashion models. You can come arounda my place anytime. Mostly I take a shower on Saturday. Sunday is usually a blur. I’m rather sluggish on Monday. So, would Tuesday work for you? Three-day beard guaranteed.

(Courthouse News columnist Robert Kahn is under medical care, adjusting his dosages.)